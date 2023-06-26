Kim Kardashian ignores writers meltdown on 'AHS' tweet?

Kim Kardashian tweeted about 'American Horror Story' from the set amid writers strike

Kim Kardashian took social media questions of fans on American Horror Story from the set.

However, the interaction did not sit well with protesting writers as they launched a broadside at her in the comments.

But, the fashion mogul apparently ignored them by responding to more questions.

"Hi, guys! I'm on the set of AHS, and we have some time between shots. What are you all up to????" Kardashian wrote to her almost 75 million followers.



The Loot star Joel Kim Booster reacted angrily in her tweet, "Picketing, Kim." His quip got over 6,700 likes.

Another SAG-AFTRA wrote, "Sitting at home since no work due to strike."

"Do you realize there is a strike happening?" a third responded.

Earlier, the series was also dogged with allegations that the crewmembers were threatened not to join the WGA strike.

The director Ryan Murphy, however, strongly denied the accusations, which stemmed from a now-deleted tweet from the producer Warren Leight, "absolute nonsense" in a statement.



The American Horror Story season 12 will release on August 2023.