Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly transferred to Saudi Pro League's Al-Hilal

In this handout picture released by the Saudi Al-Hilal football club on June 25, 2023, Senegalese Kalidou Koulibaly poses for a picture at the Al-Hilal stadium in Riyadh after signing a three-year contract with the Saudi club.—AFP

Kalidou Koulibaly, the talented defender from Chelsea, has finalized his move to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, bidding farewell to his former club for an undisclosed fee. The 32-year-old centre-back now joins Ruben Neves, who recently made a £47 million switch from Wolves to the same league.

In addition to Koulibaly, Chelsea's N'Golo Kante has also agreed to sign with Al-Ittihad, the reigning Saudi champions, while Edouard Mendy, the team's goalkeeper, is on the verge of joining Al-Ahli. Koulibaly arrived at Stamford Bridge last July, signing a four-year contract after a successful stint with Napoli. He contributed to Napoli's victory in the Italian Cup in 2020 and played a crucial role in Senegal's triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022.

During his tenure at Chelsea, Koulibaly made 32 appearances across various competitions, scoring two goals in 23 Premier League matches. Expressing gratitude to the club and its fans, Koulibaly took to Twitter, stating, "From my first game to my last, it was an honour to wear this badge. Last season didn't meet our expectations, but I want to thank the fans and everyone at the club for their support."

The exact transfer fee paid by Al-Hilal for Koulibaly's services has not been disclosed, but reports suggest it could be in the region of £20 million. His move to Saudi Arabia follows a growing trend of European players venturing into the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer from Manchester United to Al-Nassr in January initiated this trend, which was followed by Karim Benzema's move from Real Madrid to Al-Ittihad at the end of the season. Speculation has also linked Arsenal's Thomas Partey and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva with potential transfers to the league.

This surge of transfers signifies the Saudi Pro League's aspirations to become one of the top five leagues in the world. In June, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), the owner of Newcastle United, took over four prominent clubs in the country. Although there is uncertainty surrounding PIF's stake in Clearlake Capital, the private equity firm that ultimately owns Chelsea, club sources have dismissed any direct involvement.

Under the management of Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea is currently undergoing significant squad reshaping. The club has already seen Germany forward Kai Havertz secure a £65 million deal with Arsenal, and Manchester City's £30 million bid for Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic has been accepted. As part of their rebuild, Chelsea has welcomed France forward Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, and Villarreal's Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson is reportedly undergoing a medical examination in London ahead of his imminent move.