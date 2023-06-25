Holly Willoughby set to return as ‘Dancing on Ice’ host

This Morning star Holly Willoughby has indicated that she would return to Dancing on Ice as host for the next season despite Phillip Schofield exit.



According to a report by Metro UK, per Daily Mail, “Holly wants to stay on at Dancing On Ice, she’s made that clear to all concerned and everyone at the network is absolutely delighted.”

The source told the publication, “They haven’t discussed contracts yet, as that will take place after the summer as always, but she’s indicated it will be business as usual. There have been all kinds of rumours that she is to leave but she loves the programme and has a long history with it.”

The source went on to add, “She will have a say in her new co-host, not the final decision, but Holly will be consulted.”

The report comes days after rumours Holly and Phillip both would be replaced on Dancing on Ice.

They hosted 12 seasons of Dancing on Ice together.