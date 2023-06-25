Four players suspended following fiery US-Mexico game

Mexico's Uriel Antuna (21) collides with USA’s Giovanni Reyna (7) during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

After a highly contentious soccer match between the US Men's National Team (USMNT) and Mexico, four players have been suspended due to the aggressive behaviour displayed during the game.

The match, which took place last week at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, was marred by pushing, shoving, and discriminatory chants from the crowd. As a result, the contest was cut short by about four minutes. On Friday, Concacaf, the governing body for soccer in North and Central America, announced the suspensions, attributing them to "on-field player misconduct."

Among the players involved, Mexico's César Montes and the USMNT's Weston McKennie, whose jersey was torn during a scuffle, received the most severe penalties, each receiving four-game suspensions. Mexico's Gerardo Arteaga and the USMNT's Sergiño Dest were both suspended for three games. These suspensions include an automatic one-game ban and must be served during Concacaf national team competitions.

Tensions escalated just before the 70-minute mark when Montes kicked out at Folarin Balogun, resulting in a red card. Shortly after, McKennie was also sent off for his involvement in the ensuing altercation. Another altercation between Arteaga and Dest occurred fifteen minutes later, leading to both players being shown straight red cards for pushing each other.

In addition to the suspensions, Concacaf imposed undisclosed fines on both federations involved in the match. They were also cautioned that further incidents during upcoming matches would result in more severe sanctions. CNN reached out to the US and Mexican federations for their comments on the matter.

The USMNT emerged victorious in the match with a 3-0 win. They continued their success by clinching the Nations League title with a 2-0 victory against Canada three days later. The teams are now preparing for the upcoming Gold Cup, where the USMNT is scheduled to face Jamaica in Chicago on Saturday, while Mexico will play against Honduras in Houston on Sunday.

These suspensions serve as a reminder of the importance of upholding sportsmanship and fair play on the field. Such disciplinary actions aim to deter future incidents and promote a positive and respectful atmosphere during soccer matches.