PTI's Parvez Elahi granted bail in money laundering case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi. — PPI/File

LAHORE: A special central court Saturday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi in the money laundering case filed against him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The development came after the former Punjab chief minister had filed a plea against his arrest in the case. The court approved Elahi's bail against surety bonds worth Rs10,000.

Elahi and his son reportedly invested funds worth billions of rupees in five Panama companies, sources said.

They further said that the duo bought Panama companies via “money laundering”. In order to bring Moonis Elahi back home, the FIA has decided to get issued red warrants against him, the sources added.

The father-son duo was charged with corruption and money laundering. According to a first information report (FIR), the case against both the politicians was registered under the provisions of fraud, money laundering and corruption. The FIR accused Moonis of corruption from 2004 to 2023 through his alleged frontman Gibran Khan.



It further mentioned that Moonis, along with his father, was involved in corruption and money laundering.

Illegal recruitment case

Earlier this week on June 20, an anti-corruption court had granted bail to the senior politician in the case of illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly. However, a new money laundering case was filed by the FIA against him and his son, Moonis Elahi, on the same day.

According to the details provided by an ACE spokesperson, Elahi made 12 illegal recruitments in Punjab Assembly on grade 17 positions.

The candidates were recruited in the provincial assembly by altering the records. "The illegal recruitments were made through fake testing services," said the spokesperson.

He said that the investigation by the ACE proved that fake recruitments were made in Punjab Assembly, adding that the anti-corruption has also arrested Secretary Rai Mumtaz Hussain in connection with this case on the basis of evidence.

"Rai Mumtaz was involved in a fake recruiting process with Parvez Elahi," he said.