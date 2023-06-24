Dancing on Ice Christine Lampard opens up about her blended family life

Christine Lampard is opening up about her blended family life as she shares with husband Frank Lampard and her battle with anxiety.

In a new interview, the TV presenter, 44, spoke about being a mother to Patricia, four and Freddie, two, as well as daughters Luna, 17, and Isla, 15, whom Frank shares with his ex, Elen Rivas, 48.

Speaking to Women&Home magazine, Christine said: 'Freddie has just turned two, so he’s a whirlwind.

'The two of them are funny and wonderful and exhausting. I think they’ve zapped every bit of energy from me, but it’s worth it.'

The Loose Women star said of her marriage to Frank: 'We try and prioritise each other's and the children's needs, but when he was still playing football, he was away at least two or three nights of the week, then training.

'Now, we do our best to go out for lunch or dinner, or have a night on the sofa when we can.'

The brunette beauty also explained that her life is very different now to when she first met Frank's daughters and she can't remember life before it. She added: 'Being part of a blended family is lovely. I don't remember life before it now.

'When I first met Isla and Luna, they were two and four – now they're 16 and almost 18 and have just taken their GCSEs and A levels.'

Christine also confessed she sometimes struggles with her mental health.

She said: 'I'm not positive all the time. I have flat days like everyone else, but I take the little wins, which is what my taught has always taught me to do.'