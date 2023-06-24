'Titan' submarine coverage boosted cable news networks ratings

Round-the-clock coverage of lost Titanic-touring submarine saw a rise in the ratings

The missing Titan submarine and the devastating deaths of the onboard crew were heavily covered by the cable news networks, which in return, boosted their ratings.

According to Deadline, factoring in the current data by Nielsen, all three key cable news networks registered a strong viewership spike compared to last month's performance.

Fox News averaged 1.43 million viewers for the day, versus 996,000 for MSNBC, while CNN garnered 706,000,

As in primetime, the NewsCorp-owned channel clocked in at 1.88 million, and MSNBC at 1.52 million compared to CNN on 859,000.

Earlier, James Cameron, who made 33 trips to Titanic, grieved the submersible tragedy, which saw the loss of five lives after they quest to witness the sunk ship.

During an ABC News interview, the legendary director opened up about the devastating news, "People in the community were very concerned about this sub," Cameron recalled.

The Titanic filmmaker compared the follies of similarities between the famous passenger liner and the company, the submersible.

"A number of the top players in the deep submergence engineering community even wrote letters to the company, saying that what they were doing was too experimental to carry passengers and that it needed to be certified."

"I'm struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night, and many people died as a result," he continued.