Will Wagner chief succeed in quest for justice against Russian army?

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has vowed to retaliate against an alleged strike on his camp. AFP/File

In a startling development, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, has accused the Russian army of launching a strike on his troops. Prigozhin claims that the attack came in response to his critical remarks, but the Russian Defense Ministry denies these allegations.

Prigozhin, speaking in an audio message released by his representatives, said, "Today, seeing that we have not been broken, they conducted missile strikes at our rear camps." He believes that the "evil" within the Russian military leadership must be stopped. However, the Defense Ministry dismisses these claims as "not true" and a deliberate "information provocation."



The alleged attack on the Wagner forces follows Prigozhin's earlier criticism of Russia's military leadership, particularly Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. In a video message, he accused the Defense Ministry of deceiving President Vladimir Putin into initiating the invasion of Ukraine, calling it a "beautiful narrative." Prigozhin alleged that the war was started to benefit the military leaders and acquire material assets for Russian elites.

While Prigozhin refrained from directly criticising Putin, his statements indicate a growing rift within the Russian establishment. Analysts suggest that Prigozhin is posturing as an opponent of the elites, even though he himself is a product of Putin's regime.

The Wagner chief's accusations and his call for a march for justice raise questions about the possibility of his campaign succeeding against the Russian army. Prigozhin's pursuit for justice, although a significant challenge, signifies a testing of the limits within the Russian system.

It remains to be seen whether Prigozhin's quest will have any tangible impact or consequences for the Russian military leadership. As the situation unfolds, tensions continue to escalate within the Russian establishment, further highlighting the complexities and power dynamics at play.

In the face of these allegations and denials, the fate of the Wagner chief's pursuit for justice hangs in the balance, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the future actions and consequences in this ongoing power struggle within Russia.