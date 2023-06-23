Demi Lovato drops new single 'Swine' protesting reproductive justice

Demi Lovato makes a comeback with new song Swine and sends a political message.

The surprise release of Swine coincides with a significant anniversary. Lovato took to Instagram to acknowledge the one-year mark since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a ruling that had major implications for the constitutional right to safe abortions.

In an Instagram caption, Lovato stated, "Although the path forward will be challenging, we must continue to be united in our fight for reproductive justice."

In an announcement about the new single, Lovato emphasized the song's purpose. "I created 'Swine' to amplify the voices of those who advocate for choice and bodily autonomy," they wrote.

Lovato expressed their desire for the song to empower not only individuals with the capacity to give birth but also everyone who stands for equality, encouraging them to assert their agency and strive for a world where everyone's right to make decisions about their own bodies is respected.

Demi Lovato has made a triumphant return to the music scene. After releasing rock versions of their previous Billboard Hot 100 top 20 hits, such as Cool for the Summer and Heart Attack, the talented vocalist surprised fans with their latest single, marking their first new song since last year's Holy Fvck album.