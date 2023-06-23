Jennifer Lawrence gets honest about Method acting on 'Hot Ones'

Jennifer Lawrence, in fact, get 'scraed' from Method actors

Jennifer Lawrence won an Oscar without Method acting, but the actor still aired her views on the acting’s most grueling technique form.

Stopping by at the Hot Ones, the Hunger Games star was asked about her reaction to her fellow actors who adopted Method acting in their performances.

"I would be nervous to work with someone who's Method," the Oscar winner revealed.

“Because I would have no idea how to talk to them because, like, do I have to be in character? That would just make me nervous. But I don't know, I haven't seen another process that I've been curious about because you don't know about them all the time."

The X-Men star further added, "I had always been very on/off, on/off until I did American Hustle and worked with Christian Bale, who I noticed when the camera started rolling, and the crew started preparing and it would be about 10 seconds to action, [Bale] would start getting ready. I saw that and was like, 'That seems like a really good idea.' So then I started to do that."

Lawrence's latest movie, No Hard Feelings, has met positive responses from critics and is set to bow on 23 June in the US.

