Bad Bunny, Travis Scott confirm exciting collaboration

Bad Bunny has collaborated with Travis Scott on a much-awaited new song.

The Grammy-winning reggaeton star mentioned to Rolling Stone that they worked on the collaboration some time ago, while acknowledging that Travis Scott has been focused on his own project.

“We worked on that a while back — and I think Travis has been working on his project for a minute,” said the “Me Porto Bonito” singer.

“I don’t know if maybe I’ll release a song [this year] if I like it enough, but I don’t think so. I said this year was for resting.”

This collaboration between Bad Bunny and Travis Scott will mark the first time the two artists have worked together. Speculation about their collaboration started when a video surfaced last month featuring an alleged snippet of a song that fans attributed to the duo.

BNYX, the producer behind Drake's hit "Search & Rescue," also added fuel to the speculation by tweeting about it.

Whenever the song is released, it is expected to be a huge success. Bad Bunny's album "Un Verano Sin Ti," released in 2022, topped the Billboard 200 chart for an impressive 13 weeks and spawned multiple top ten hits on the Hot 100.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott's upcoming album "Utopia" is highly anticipated, following the success of his previous album "Astroworld."

Fans of both artists are eagerly awaiting the release of their collaboration, as it is poised to make a significant impact on the music scene.