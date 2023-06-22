Missing Titanic sub: Cardi B calls out stepson of British billionaire over Blink-182 gig

American rapper Cardi B has lashed out at the stepson of the British billionaire who is currently aboard the missing Titan submersible as the youngster attended a Blink-182 concert amid the 'family crisis'.

The 30-year-old musician flayed Brian Szacs for having fun at a concert in San Diego while his stepfather, Hamish Harding, is missing.

Hamish is one of five people stuck 13,000 feet under the ocean inside the missing OceanGate's submersible vessel.



Hamish’s stepson Brian attended the gig instead of joining the family during their difficult time as the hunt to find the Titan still continues.



Brian, Before attending the event, acknowledged that his stepdad was involved in the missing sub but voiced that attending the concert is how he "coped" with the situation. He had shared the message on social media.

Turning to her Instagram, WAP singer voiced that Brian should "be at the house sad" during hours of family crisis instead of enjoying the music.



Cardi B blasted the man as she wrote: "Like you missing, and ****** are ready to shake d***s at concerts. That’s crazy! I’d rather be broke and poor than like knowing I’m loved."

Brian in response tweeted: "What a pos trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families suffering."

He added: "I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!"



Hamish's stepson's original Facebook post showed him outside the gig venue as he penned: "It might be distasteful being here, but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it’s my favourite band and music helps me in difficult times!"

OceanGate Expeditions, the private company that operates the submersible vessel, said in a statement that it was "mobilizing all options" to rescue those on board.

The submersible vessel - that reportedly had the capacity to be submerged for 96 hours - went missing on Monday off the coast of southeastern Canada while taking tourists to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.