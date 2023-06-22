Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel look stunning at Louis Vuitton show

The former Victoria’s Secret model made no secret of her affection towards her husband at the show

Australian model Miranda Kerr and her husband Evan Spiegel made a stunning pair as they attended the Louis Vuitton menswear show. The 41-year-old took front row seats at the fashion show in Paris on Tuesday.

The former Victoria’s Secret model made no secret of her affection towards her 33-year-old husband at the highly prestigious show which included celebrity guests like Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell and more.

She decided to go for a 60s throwback look as she donned a black short sleeved mini dress with blue and white Pop Art detailing along with a zip-up tube neck which had a white and red trim.

She slicked her back as she added gold hoop earrings as an accessory as well as a red handbag. She completed the look with metallic gold pointed toe heels and a nude lip

Evan, on the other hand, went for a more laid back look as he donned a black t-shirt and matching slacks along with some light stubble. His hair seemed to be kept product free as he completed the look with white tennis shoes.

The show was held at Pont Neuf and saw several stars grace the event including Joker actor Jared Leto and fashion icon Zendaya.