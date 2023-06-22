Khloé Kardashian hails Kim Kardashian for ‘no longer needing’ Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has just been lauded for ‘not needing’ Kim Kardashian in her life.

Khloé weighed in on everything during one of her most recent confessionals for The Kardashians.

There, she hailed the SKIMS founder for ‘finally’ taking control of her wardrobe choices after splitting from Kanye West.

For those unversed, Kim and Kanye were married for over seven years, and in that time frame, Kanye was always the one to dress Kim for special events.

“Kimberly has come so, so far in her confidence in fashion,” she said.

She's come full circle, and “has gone from relying on her ex-husband to now curating her own collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana.”

Before concluding she also admitted, “Kim, you have been a fashionista since you’ve been born and you don’t need anybody else.”