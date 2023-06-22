Hilaria Baldwin opens up about having more kids after seventh child

Hilaria Baldwin has recently talked about whether she's open to having more kids.

In her interview with 'Romper,' Hilaria opened up about whether she's open to having more kids eight months after welcoming her seventh child, daughter, Ilaria Catalina Irena, with husband Alec Baldwin.



The former yoga instructor, 39, said her little girl, who she delivered in September, is 'probably, most definitely, almost completely' her 'last baby.'

'I'm always afraid to say it. I was putting away my maternity clothes recently and was like, 'I'm afraid to give them away, because then I'll find out I'm pregnant,' she joked

Although Baldwin says she's most like done having kids, husband Alec Baldwin, 65, hasn't exactly committed yet.

"Every single time I have a baby, my OB writes down the vasectomy doctor on a Post-It, and I bring it home to Alec," she shared, revealing, "He hasn't done it yet."

Alec and Hilaria share seven children — Carmen, nine; Rafael, seven; Leonardo, six; Romeo, five; Maria, two; Eduardo, two; and Ilaria, eight months.



