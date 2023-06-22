12 hours of oxygen left for missing Titan as mysterious sounds offer hope. Twitter

It is a race against time. International rescue teams have mobilised to locate and save the passengers aboard the missing Titan submersible. With only 12 hours of oxygen remaining, the fate of the five individuals hangs precariously in the balance.

The United States Coast Guard, alongside Canadian counterparts, has been leading the multinational search operation. A Canadian aircraft detected intermittent "banging" sounds emanating from the vicinity of the submersible's last known location in the Atlantic Ocean. Despite the hopeful signs, authorities remain uncertain about the source of these mysterious noises.

"We don't know what they are, to be frank with you. We have to remain optimistic and hopeful," stated US Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick.

Among those aboard the Titan are Stockton Rush, CEO and founder of OceanGate Expeditions, British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, accompanied by his 19-year-old son, Suleman Dawood. The Dawood family's focus and hopes are solely on the safe return of their loved ones.

The submersible, equipped with a four-day emergency oxygen supply, submerged from its support vessel on Sunday morning for an expedition to the depths of the Titanic wreckage. Roughly an hour and 45 minutes later, contact with the surface ship, the Polar Prince, was lost.

Rescue efforts have intensified as additional assets and experts join the mission. The search has concentrated in the North Atlantic, near the location where sonar devices detected underwater noises. These sounds provide a glimmer of hope that the passengers may still be alive, although their origin remains unknown.

"We have to make a tough decision. We're not there yet," stressed Captain Frederick, emphasising the ongoing commitment to a search-and-rescue operation.

The international response has seen the deployment of US and Canadian military planes, coast guard vessels, remotely operated vehicles, and advanced sonar technology. Despite the collective efforts, locating and recovering the crew alive from the depths of the ocean presents an increasingly formidable challenge.

With each passing moment, the countdown to exhaustion of the submersible's emergency oxygen supply draws closer. Rescuers estimate that by Thursday morning, the passengers may face a critical oxygen shortage.

While hopes remain high, the situation grows more urgent, and time becomes the most critical factor. Every effort is being made to bring the missing Titan submersible back to the surface and ensure the safe return of the individuals on board. The global community waits with bated breath for news of a successful rescue operation that will end this gripping maritime crisis.