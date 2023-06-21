Nicola Peltz making 'big effort' to win Victoria Beckham's heart after feud

File Footage

Nicola Peltz is doing her best to win hearts of her in-laws after putting an end to her fight with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.



The Transformers star is “still sheepish” about her war with her husband Brooklyn Beckham’s mother, which made the headlines of major news outlets for almost a year.

Speaking to Heat Magazine, a source shared insight into Nicola and Victoria’s relationship and how they are doing after leaving their issues behind for the sake of Brooklyn Beckham.

“From Nicola’s side, she’s still a little sheepish about everything that’s happened. A lot was said in interviews – by her, not by Victoria – and she’s embarrassed about that,” the insider said.

“But she wants to put it behind them. In hindsight, she would have done things differently – she knows how important Brooklyn’s family is to him,” the source added.

The insider went on to allude that Nicola healed her issues with Victoria after Brooklyn told her how much it matters to him that “she’s involved” in his family.

“So she’s making a big effort,” the source said, adding, “She really wants to show the Beckhams, especially Vic, that she can be one of them.”

Previously, Nicola Peltz discussed her rumoured family feud with Variety regarding claims that she refused to wear a Victoria Beckham designed dress on her wedding day.

“I was going to and I really wanted to,” she clarified, adding, “and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it.”