The Weeknd says he is 'fortunate' to create 'The Idol': 'Excited for everyone'

The Weeknd was aware of the audience disapproval of The Idol.

The series, in which he stars alongside Lily Rose Depp, has caught the attention of many viewers with its twisted plot.

Amid the backlash, the singer claimed he “very much expected” negative reactions.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, has released the show alongside Reza Fahim and director Sam Levinson.

Speaking to Variety about the show, the Starboy hitmaker revealed: “We’re playing with genres with this show, we’re doing exactly what we wanted to do,” he told Variety in an interview published Tuesday.

“And none of this is a surprise. I’m excited for everyone to watch the rest of the show.

Speaking further about the series, the singer adds: “It’s almost educational, that this is what comes with being incredibly famous. You’re surrounded by people who you’re not sure what their true intentions are, even if it seems like they’re good. You just never know,” he told the outlet.

“But of course, I’ve been very fortunate to have people around me that I’ve known almost my entire life, which is important, and is a gift.”