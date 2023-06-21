Biden pressured to address human rights issues in India during Modi's visit

Flags of India and the US adorn the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House in Washington, DC on June 20, 2023. US President Joe Biden will be hosting India´s Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a State visit on June 22, 2023.—AFP

A group of US lawmakers has urged President Joe Biden to raise concerns about human rights during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington.

In a letter sent to the White House, 75 Democratic members of Congress, including 18 senators and 57 representatives, emphasized the significance of incorporating core principles into American foreign policy.

Led by Senator Chris Van Hollen and Representative Pramila Jayapal, the lawmakers clarified that their support is not directed towards any specific Indian leader or political party, as that decision rests with the people of India.

"We do not endorse any particular Indian leader or political party — that is the decision of the people of India — but we do stand in support of the important principles that should be a core part of American foreign policy," said the letter, led by Senator Chris Van Hollen and Representative Pramila Jayapal.



"And we ask that, during your meeting with Prime Minister Modi, you discuss the full range of issues important to a successful, strong, and long-term relationship between our two great countries," the letter said.

Modi's visit to Washington is considered a crucial milestone in the relationship between the United States and India. While he has visited the US several times since assuming office in 2014, this visit holds greater significance as it grants him full diplomatic status, symbolising a state visit. Nevertheless, concerns have been raised regarding the deteriorating human rights situation under Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which follows a Hindu nationalist ideology. These concerns have prompted the lawmakers to push for a discussion on human rights issues during the visit.

The United States aims to strengthen ties with India, viewing it as a potential counterweight to China. However, human rights advocates are concerned that geopolitical considerations may overshadow the discussion of human rights concerns. In March, the State Department's annual report on human rights practices highlighted significant issues and abuses in India. The lawmakers are urging Biden to have an open and honest conversation with Modi, addressing the areas of concern alongside shared interests.

Modi is scheduled to address a joint meeting of the House and Senate during his visit, a notable honor for a foreign dignitary. In their letter, the lawmakers pointed out troubling signs in India, including the shrinking political space, growing religious intolerance, targeting of civil society organisations and journalists, and increased restrictions on press freedoms and internet access. They emphasised the need for honest discussions to build a close and warm relationship between the two nations, grounded in shared values.

At present, the White House has not responded to the letter or issued any official statements regarding human rights concerns in India. However, previous remarks by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggest that President Biden recognises the importance of addressing human rights issues in the US-India relationship. The visit by Prime Minister Modi presents an opportunity for both leaders to engage in a candid dialogue, addressing these concerns while working towards a strong and mutually beneficial relationship.