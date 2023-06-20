Spartak Moscow forward Quincy Promes found guilty of stabbing incident

Quincy Promes, a former Netherlands striker and current Spartak Moscow forward, has been handed an 18-month jail sentence for his involvement in a stabbing assault on his cousin.
The incident occurred during a family gathering in July 2020, and Promes was found guilty of assault by a Dutch court. Although residing in Russia, the 31-year-old did not attend the court hearing.
Promes, who has previously played for clubs like Sevilla and Ajax, plans to appeal the verdict, as confirmed by his lawyer to Dutch broadcaster RTL. Additionally, Promes faced separate charges last month related to alleged participation in drugs trafficking, as filed by Dutch prosecutors.
