Emma Roberts opens up about bringing two-year-old son to work: Watch

Emma Roberts recently opened up on bringing her toddler on the set of American Horror Story: Delicate.



On June 17, the Almost Fate actress took to Instagram and amused her fans as well as followers by posting a video of her two-year-old son Rhodes on the set.

In the clip, the Wild Child star could be seen lounged in her bedroom while her son, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, put his foot on her face.

The Holidate actress turned her camera to show her toddler’s face who was watching a TV show via an iPad and eating his snack.

Captioning the post, the 32-year-old jokingly said, “American Horror Story: Bring your 2-year-old to work.”

Several celebrity friends responded to the clip, as Halsey wrote, “This resonates so deeply with me hahaha.”

Mindly Kaling replied, “Hahahhahahahaha.”

Comedian Desi Lydic quipped, “I’d let my dermatologist do that if she said it boosts collagen production.”

Julia Fox stated, “Girl I made that mistake one time and NEVER again.”

One of Emma’s followers added, “The real horror story.”