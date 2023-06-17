Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decide to drop titles after year's big snub from royal family?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who said goodbye to the royal family in 2020 and relocated to the US to live a financially independent life, are not feeling well after receiving the year's biggest snub from their royal relatives.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are unhappy for not being invited by King Charles to attend his first official birthday as sovereign, called Trooping the Colour.

A source, close to the couple, has claimed that Harry was expecting to be invited by his father on his big day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's absence from the historic event has triggered a new debate on social media as some speculate and predict that Meghan and Harry would soon announce to drop their royal title.

While some totally reject the claims as they believe if it happens Harry would be deported to the UK due to his admission for using drug in his memoir Spare. As it totally unacceptable as per the US immigration rules and visa policy.

The Sussexes are 'in exile' after the Palace's 'significant' decision to not invite them to the Trooping the Colour, journalist Richard Eden has claimed.

"It’s significant, when Harry and Meghan quit royal duties, officials were very keen to stress that they would still be invited to occasions such as Trooping the Colour. So the fact that they haven’t been invited is very significant," he told Mail+ Palace Confidential.

The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English points out that combined with the lease on his Frogmore Cottage property running out, it adds to his ‘rootlessness’ and the pair’s distance from the country they once called home.

She continued: "Truthfully everyone I speak to says they can’t ever see Meghan coming back here, they really can’t. But Harry will need to come back here for practical reasons."