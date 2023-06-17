Tom Holland shares biggest 'Spider-Man' regret

Tom Holland's predecessor 'The Amazing Spider-Man' Andrew Garfield, was shown the door in the middle

Tom Holland has blamed himself for failing to handle the situation with care with his predecessor Andrew Garfield after his Spider-Man selection.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Crowded Room actor said, “That’s because of my naivete as a kid,” he said. “I was 19 when I got cast. I was so caught up in getting the role that I never took any time to think about what it must have been like for him.”



He continued, “If I’d made my second movie and it didn’t necessarily deliver in the way it should have done, and they recast me, I would really struggle to bounce back. Andrew bounced back in the most unbelievable way. I just wish I’d called him and just said, ‘You know I can’t turn down this opportunity.’”

Garfield was the successor of Tobey Maguire to play the Spidey-web hero.

However, his stint ended abruptly after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was met with negative reviews and registered lacklustre box office numbers.