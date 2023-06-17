Nusrat Choudhury makes history as first Muslim female federal judge in US

Nusrat Choudhury testifies before Senate Judiciary Committee at confirmation hearing, Apr. 27, 2022.SCREENSHOT SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE HEARING

Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, a prominent civil rights attorney, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first Muslim woman to serve as a federal judge in the United States.

The Senate confirmed her appointment in a 50-49 party-line vote, setting the stage for her lifetime tenure in Brooklyn, New York. Choudhury's confirmation received praise from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), where she currently serves as the legal director of the ACLU of Illinois. With an impressive background and extensive experience, she is recognised as a trailblazing civil rights lawyer.

Born to immigrant parents, Choudhury's journey embodies the essence of the American Dream. She holds degrees from Columbia, Princeton, and Yale Law School. Throughout her career, she has remained dedicated to ensuring equitable access to justice for all individuals. Notably, Choudhury played a pivotal role in securing a landmark federal court ruling that deemed the US government's no-fly list procedures a violation of due process.

Her commitment to fighting injustice is further evidenced by her litigation against the discriminatory profiling of Muslims by the New York Police Department, resulting in a court-ordered settlement agreement. Choudhury has also worked to obtain public records related to the FBI's racial and ethnic mapping program, striving for transparency and accountability.

Although Choudhury's appointment garnered widespread support, it faced opposition from Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who expressed concerns about her stance on criminal justice reform. He raised questions about her ability to maintain objectivity towards law enforcement officials.

Prior to her confirmation, Choudhury served as a legal clerk for esteemed judges, including Barrington Parker Jr. of the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals and US District Judge Denise L. Cote. Additionally, she contributed her expertise to the Presidential Task Force on Building Public Trust in the American Justice System.

Choudhury's appointment aligns with President Joe Biden's commitment to promoting diversity and representation across the judiciary. Two years ago, the Senate confirmed Zahid Quraishi as the nation's first federal Muslim judge, serving as a district court judge in New Jersey. Quraishi, who began his legal career on September 11, 2001, has since served the country through his military deployments in Iraq.

As Nusrat Choudhury embarks on her historic role, her presence on the federal bench not only breaks barriers but also underscores the progress towards a more inclusive and representative justice system. Her accomplishments stand as a testament to the continued pursuit of equality and justice for all in the United States.