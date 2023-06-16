Canada crash: 15 people killed in Manitoba bus-truck collision

Smoke comes out of a car following a road accident that left 15 dead near Carberry, west of Winnipeg, Canada, on Thursday. AFP

A tragic accident occurred in Manitoba, Canada, resulting in the loss of 15 lives after a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a bus carrying seniors. The incident took place near the town of Carberry, located west of Winnipeg.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) reported that emergency responders were called to the scene of a "mass casualty collision" on the Trans-Canada Highway. The bus, carrying around 25 passengers, collided with the truck at the intersection of Highway One and Highway Five.

Authorities confirmed that 15 individuals have tragically lost their lives as a result of the crash, while 10 others were transported to nearby hospitals with various injuries. The majority of the victims were elderly passengers on the bus.

Eyewitnesses described a harrowing scene, with burned vehicles visible in a ditch near the highway. The accident caused a significant fire, resulting in extensive damage to the vehicles involved.

First responders, including numerous emergency vehicles and two helicopters, rushed to the crash site to provide assistance. Hospitals in the region were prepared to handle the influx of victims, ensuring they received the necessary medical care.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones in the tragic accident, emphasizing the nation's support during this difficult time. Flags at the legislative building in Manitoba were lowered to half-staff as a sign of respect for the lives lost.

The highway where the collision occurred was temporarily closed in both directions, and authorities advised motorists to avoid the area while investigations and cleanup efforts were underway.

This devastating incident bears a resemblance to a similar tragedy in 2018, when 15 people lost their lives in Saskatchewan after a truck collided with a bus carrying young ice hockey players.

As the community grapples with the profound loss, the focus shifts to providing support and comfort to the affected families and working towards understanding the cause of the collision. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for continued efforts to prevent such accidents from happening in the future.