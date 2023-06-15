Scarlett Johansson raves about 'Transformers One': 'It Looks So Cool!'

Photo: Collider

The global Transformers fan community is abuzz with anticipation as the news of Transformers One, a new animated film, spreads like wildfire.

Breaking the silence after almost forty years since The Transformers: The Movie became a cultural phenomenon, this highly anticipated project aims to explore the deep-rooted beginnings of the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron on their home planet, Cybertron.

The movie aims to explore the events that led these iconic characters to take opposing sides in a monumental conflict. With such a profound narrative, Transformers One is expected to deliver a story with substantial depth and emotional impact.

In a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub during the press junket for Asteroid City, Scarlett Johansson, who portrays Elita in the film, shared her enthusiasm for the project.

Although she couldn't divulge much about her specific role, Johansson praised writer-director Josh Cooley for his ability to bring the film together with the necessary gravitas.

Johansson also expressed awe at the groundbreaking animation work done by Industrial Light and Magic, which has crafted a visual experience unlike anything seen before.

She commended the film's unique texture and emphasised the blend of drama, comedy, and heartfelt moments that Cooley's script brings to the Transformers universe.

"It's got a very dramatic feeling about it," Johansson shared.

"It's funny, but it's got so much heart to it like all of his stuff does. I think it's a different way of approaching this IP. I think it stands on its own, it's pretty exciting."