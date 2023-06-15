Pink declares Birmingham restaurant’s Indian food ‘the best’ she’s ever had

Pink surprises Indian restaurant staff in Birmingham with visit before her concert

Like Tom Cruise and Ed Sheeran before her, Pink dined at the popular Birmingham Indian restaurant Asha's.

The 43-year-old singer savored a chicken curry before her performance at the sold-out Villa Park in the city, and praised the food as the "best Indian food I've had in my life."

After the meal, restaurant staff took a playful selfie with Pink and shared it on their social media platform.

Asha's has become a favored spot for famous personalities, with Tom Cruise visiting in 2021 and Ed Sheeran stopping by last year.

Asha's wrote: “When the stars come to #Birmingham... They head to Asha's. It was a pleasure to welcome @Pink ahead of her sell-out show this evening at Villa Park.”

In the photo, Pink wore a boucle bucket hat and smiled alongside three restaurant staff members.

Asha's announced that they named a pink gin-based cocktail in honor of the What About Us hitmaker, who ordered samosas, mushroom Kurkure, chicken Chettinadu, and a chicken Dhaba curry during her visit.

The staff later told the BBC: “She was sweet and said a lot of people told her to come here when she came to Birmingham.”

"It looks like it, all the celebrities who come to Birmingham seem to come here.”

Pink later sang praises of the food on stage and said "If I do random things, it's because of the naan.”