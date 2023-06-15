Trump's supporters sing 'Happy Birthday' to him as $2m raised

Former US president Donald Trump delivers remarks at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey, on June 13, 2023. AFP

Former President Donald Trump celebrated his 77th birthday amidst his federal indictment, as his supporters interrupted his speech at his New Jersey golf club to sing "Happy Birthday" to him.

The impromptu performance marked the second time that day he was serenaded with the song by his loyal followers, with the first occurrence happening at a Cuban restaurant in Miami minutes after his arraignment. Trump briefly stepped away from the podium to acknowledge and adore the crowd's gesture.

Earlier, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 charges related to his handling of classified national security documents after leaving the White House. Despite expectations of protests outside the Miami courthouse, the anticipated protest largely failed to materialise, except for an anti-Trump protester who jumped in front of the former president's motorcade.

After the arraignment, Trump flew back to his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, where he delivered a speech claiming political persecution. Critics widely lambasted his address for its falsehoods, while viewing it as a glimpse into his potential defense strategy against the charges.

The event managed to raise $2 million for his 2024 campaign, according to confirmed figures.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence, after reviewing the indictment, said that he "cannot defend what is alleged" by prosecutors. This shift in tone reflects a growing trend among Trump allies distancing themselves from the former president.

The Bedminster fundraiser marked the first official campaign event for Trump's 2024 presidential bid. Attendees paid a minimum of $1,000 to be present, and the campaign aimed to secure 300 bundlers by the end of June, as Trump began to engage more actively with major contributors and bundlers. The campaign expects to receive 90% of the funds raised, with the remaining 10% going to Trump's Save America PAC, potentially for noncampaign activities such as legal expenses.

As Trump navigates numerous legal proceedings and contends with over 10 rivals in the 2024 GOP primary, the second-quarter campaign fundraising deadline looms. The event served as an opportunity to gather significant financial support while offering various tiers of benefits to donors, including private dinners and photo opportunities with the former president and elected officials.