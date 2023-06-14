Harrison Ford shares ‘he always wanted to be actor’

Harrison Ford, the famous actor known for playing Indiana Jones, is apparently worth more than $300 million. He never quit carpentry and entered the acting business for financial gain.

'No one ever believes this, but I never wanted to be rich and famous,' he told People this week. 'I just wanted to be an actor.'

This statement comes before the 80-year-old actor's June 30 release of his next film, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.

And the film is certainly a big one.

According to Box Office Pro, the sequel is expected to make over $300million. His salary on the film has been guessed to be anywhere from $25million to $65million.

In addition to the Indiana franchise, the husband of Ally McBeal vet Calista Flockhart has also worked on the Star Wars movies, and he currently is on the series Shrinking.