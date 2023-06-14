 
close
Wednesday June 14, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Harrison Ford shares ‘he always wanted to be actor’

Harrison Ford, the famous actor known for playing Indiana Jones

By Web Desk
June 14, 2023
Harrison Ford shares ‘he always wanted to be actor’
Harrison Ford shares ‘he always wanted to be actor’

Harrison Ford, the famous actor known for playing Indiana Jones, is apparently worth more than $300 million. He never quit carpentry and entered the acting business for financial gain.

'No one ever believes this, but I never wanted to be rich and famous,' he told People this week. 'I just wanted to be an actor.'

This statement comes before the 80-year-old actor's June 30 release of his next film, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.

And the film is certainly a big one.

According to Box Office Pro, the sequel is expected to make over $300million. His salary on the film has been guessed to be anywhere from $25million to $65million.

In addition to the Indiana franchise, the husband of Ally McBeal vet Calista Flockhart has also worked on the Star Wars movies, and he currently is on the series Shrinking.