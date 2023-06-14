Harrison Ford shares ‘he always wanted to be actor’

Harrison Ford, the famous actor known for playing Indiana Jones, is apparently worth more than $300 million. He never quit carpentry and entered the acting business for financial gain.
'No one ever believes this, but I never wanted to be rich and famous,' he told People this week. 'I just wanted to be an actor.'
This statement comes before the 80-year-old actor's June 30 release of his next film, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.
And the film is certainly a big one.
According to Box Office Pro, the sequel is expected to make over $300million. His salary on the film has been guessed to be anywhere from $25million to $65million.
In addition to the Indiana franchise, the husband of Ally McBeal vet Calista Flockhart has also worked on the Star Wars movies, and he currently is on the series Shrinking.
Taylor Swift mourned Matty Healy breakup despite learning about his past controversies, insider
Jonnie shares his three sons Rex, three, and twins Rafa and Corma, two
Luke Bryan rushes in defense of Katy Perry, in light of all the backlash she’s been receiving on ‘American Idol’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not invited to King Charles birthday parade
Allu Arjun's AAA Cinemas is all set for its grand launch on June 15
Shawn Mendes revealed that the Canadian forest fires and air quality issues in New York inspired him to release his...