Scotland heatwave marks its hottest day so far

Heatwaves are a fairly new concept for cooler nations like Scotland, where Monday was the hottest day of the year thus far. They are quite common in nations within the world's hotter regions.

After a prolonged period of hot weather, the Met Office confirmed that the nation is now experiencing a heatwave, with Threave in Dumfries and Galloway reaching 30.7°C.

The BBC reported that several weather stations across the nation have recorded temperatures of 25°C or higher for three straight days. The station's warmest day ever in over 60 years was recorded in Threave,

Meanwhile, in South Ayrshire's Auchincruive, Saturday was the country's previous warmest day of 2023.

Heatwaves are extreme weather events exceeding expected conditions, and research indicates climate change increases the likelihood of these extreme weather events.

Adding to extreme weather conditions, UK locations have reported daily maximum temperatures exceeding the threshold for at least three consecutive days.



According to the Met Office in Scotland, the mercury reached 29.8°C, with warm weather expected for the next week. Hot spots include Eskdalemuir in Dumfries, Galloway, and Aviemore.

Additionally, firefighters warn of an increased risk of wildfires causing smoke and a yellow warning for thunderstorms in the Highlands and western Scotland until Tuesday.

Recently, on Saturday, the fire service tackled a wildfire that broke out south of Inverness in the Daviot area, with local residents advised to keep windows and doors closed because of the smoke.

The blaze was about 30 miles (48km) from Cannich, the site of another recent wildfire thought to be the largest recorded in the UK.

Landslides and flooding on Monday blocked the B863 near Kinlochleven, and the railway line south of Inverness was closed. Transport links in Lochaber were also affected by landslides and flooding.

The Highlands experienced their wettest June day with 51.2mm of rain, while environmental agency Sepa warned people of significant water scarcity in the Loch Maree area and moderate scarcity in Ness and Esk.

As the Met Office does not confirm heatwaves based on individual stations; threshold temperatures must be recorded across a wider number of weather stations.

On Monday, several weather stations met the threshold of three days at 25°C or above, while cooler temperatures were recorded in northern Scotland.

Tourists from warmer countries have found the heat pleasant, with some describing it as "very pleasant." New Zealanders Sam Kidner and Naomi Brown found the Scottish heatwave more humid than the New Zealand heatwave but are looking forward to rain.



"It's not hugely hot compared to what we're used to," said Naomi.

"It's definitely more humid," said Sam. "It's warm, so we're sweating a little bit here. I'm looking forward to the rain. A heatwave for us is a bit less humid, so it's definitely more comfortable."

Recently, Britain has experienced a 0.9°C increase in temperature over the past three decades, with the 10 hottest years since 1884 occurring since 2002.

Scotland experienced two heatwaves last year, reaching its highest temperature ever at 34.8°C in July.

