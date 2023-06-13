Actor Timothy Olyphant thinks he's 'too old' for Marvel roles

During the premiere of his new series Full Circle at the Tribeca Film Festival, Timothy Olyphant addressed his past audition for the role of Iron Man in the Marvel franchise.

Former Marvel president David Masiel recently revealed that Olyphant had been considered alongside Robert Downey Jr. for the iconic part.

However, Olyphant now considers himself "too old" to don the superhero suit. When asked about his continued interest in starring in a Marvel movie, Olyphant humorously responded, "Did they already cast that role? … Fingers crossed that something else comes up."

While acknowledging his age, he didn't entirely rule out the possibility of joining the MCU if offered a role.

The role of Iron Man ultimately went to Downey Jr., who portrayed the character in numerous films, including the monumental Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Olyphant expressed his respect for the franchise while stating his belief that he is no longer suited for those types of movies due to his age. However, he remains open to future opportunities if Marvel comes calling.

“I’m too old for those movies,” while not ruling out an MCU role stating, “If they call, I’d answer.”

Looking ahead, Olyphant has an eventful year with his upcoming Max limited series and Justified: City Primeval. He recently appeared in the successful Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six.