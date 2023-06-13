Shah Rukh Khan shares interesting detail about 'Dunki'

'Dunki' is expected to release worldwide on Christmas 2023

Shah Rukh Khan has shared some interesting detail about his forthcoming film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

As usual, the Chennai Express actor hosted the Ask SRK session on Twitter, where he responded to some of the randomly asked questions by his fans.

One of the fans, during the session, asked Khan about the ‘most challenging thing about Dunki.’ He replied, saying: “To keep up with all the wonderful actors in the film and create the world Raju wanted….”

Moreover, another fan asked the 57-year-old actor to share his experience of working with the Munna Bhai MBBS director.



SRK praised the filmmaker and wrote: “Raju is a Gentleman and an amazing, awesome director and very funny!!”

After giving a super hit film Pathaan, all of Khan’s fans are now looking forward to the release of his next films; Jawan and Dunki.

Dunki features Taapsee Pannu opposite Shah Rukh Khan as the leading lady. On the other hand, Boman Irani also has a key role in Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial film.

According to Pinkvilla, Dunki is set to hit theatres on Christmas 2023.