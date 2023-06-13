Prabhu Deva confirms welcoming 'first child' with second wife at the age of 50

Choreographer and director, Prabhu Deva has finally confirmed the birth of his first child with his second wife, Dr. Himani Prabhu.
In conversation with Times of India, Prabhu shared that he has embraced fatherhood at this age and that he feels happy and complete.
“Yes! It is true. I am a father again at this age. I feel very happy and complete.”
He further revealed that he has decided to cut down his workload as he wishes to spend more and more time with his at the moment.
“I have already cut down on my workload. I felt I was doing too much work, just running around. I am done with that. I want to spend some time with my family.”
The R… Rajkumar director is already a father of three, which he had with his first wife Ramlatha.
After nine years of their marriage, the couple parted ways. He has three sons; one of his sons died in 2008 after suffering from a brain tumour. However, two sons are still healthy and alive and live with their mother.
Prabhu, 50, married Dr. Himani in 2020. He has always kept his second marriage and wife away from all the limelight.
Work wise, Prabhu Deva has worked as a director for multiple films like Dabangg 3, Wanted, Rowdy Rathore and many more, reports News 18.
Romano prefers to be called a "public person" or content creator, highlighting the outdated and triggering nature of...
One of the pictures captured PeeCee's daughter standing before a photograph of her grandfather, prompting the actress...
Uzo Aduba reveals her excitement as she and husband Robert Sweeting prepare to welcome their first child
The single, "Take Two", is purportedly a nod to the band´s second chapter after a decade as musicians.
Hugh Grant potentially starring in upcoming horror project directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods
Cranston plans to travel to France with his wife and "reset" his career at 70