Jodie Comer bags Best Leading Actress at Tony Awards 2023

Jodie Comer, renowned for her role in Killing Eve, won the prestigious Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Play at the 2023 Tony Awards. Her remarkable performance in the one-woman Broadway show Prima Facie earned her the accolade.

Expressing her overwhelming gratitude, Comer acknowledged playwright Suzie Miller for her exceptional writing, which brought the character to life.

Ariana DeBose, an Oscar-winning actress, hosted the Tony Awards in New York. However, due to the ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood, DeBose opted for an unscripted approach.

In her opening performance, she humourously flipped through empty pages labeled "script" to emphasise the lack thereof.

Several award winners, including Victoria Clark, Best Leading Actress in a Musical, expressed their support for the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, highlighting the crucial role of writers in the industry.