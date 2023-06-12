Maryland mass shooting leaves 3 killed, 3 injured

This picture shows Baltimore Police ouside the house where the shooting occurred. — Screengrab/Youtube/NBC News

A mass shooting that occurred in Maryland’s capital city, Sunday, killed three people and left three others injured at a house, according to police.

At a press conference, Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson informed the media that the shooting was the result of an "interpersonal dispute" and that there was no longer a danger to the public.

"It's a very active and fluid investigation. We're still trying to determine everything that occurred. We're still piecing it together. We have a lot more work to do," Jackson said.

Although he did not disclose the relationship among the people involved, he identified their ages as being between the 20s and their 50s. He said authorities hadn't established a firm motive for the shooting.

"It wasn't random," Jackson said, noting that the victims "died outside" the home.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said, "We are saddened for the families and for Annapolis that they have to deal with this. This can happen anywhere, and nothing gets resolved through the use of guns," CBS Baltimore reports.

"We are in a very middle-class neighbourhood in Annapolis, Maryland," Buckley said. "Tonight is an example of, yet again, senseless violence, people trying to resolve issues with guns. It is the most ridiculous thing we can do as a society. We have to do things to stop this."

The residential neighbourhood where the shooting took place, which is located south of the city's centre and close to the waterfront, was filled with police cars. According to Jackson, the police were called to the scene at around 8 pm.

One of the wounded was transported to a trauma centre, according to a news statement from the police department. The police also said that a suspect was taken into custody.

Later, the chief called the individual a "person of interest" and stated that no charges had been brought against them. Furthermore, the chief said that a weapon had been found by the police.

The mass shooting in Annapolis occurred within 24 hours of another mass shooting in a Houston nightclub that injured six people, one of whom was in critical condition.