Matty Healy seemingly says ‘sorry’ to Taylor Swift just days after breakup

Matty Healy appeared to say “sorry” to his ex Taylor Swift just days after they parted ways amid claims he wanted to tie the knot with the singer.

Taking the stage in Dublin with his band, the 1975 frontman spraypainted "Sorry?" in bold and large letters on a banner while his bandmates performed.

As Healy’s bandmate Jamie Squire sang a cover of Leon Russell’s A Song For You, the musician wrote the words with black paint on a white background.

Following this, Healy, who parted ways with Swift just a month after they allegedly started dating, made a few mistakes while playing a solo acoustic set as he drank several pints of Guinness.

"It is not even normal, it is just because it is so nice,” he said while addressing the crowd. "But you drink so much of it like it is some kind of milk that then you forget the songs so I came in at the wrong time then.”

"I thought it was quite dramatic as well, I was making my way over here and it was all eye contact and just a (expletive) bloke," he added.

While he was addressing the concertgoers, fans noticed that the musicians’ bandmates; drummer George Daniel and guitarist Adam Hann, were looking very concerned.

This comes after it was reported that Healy wanted to “settle down and have children” with the Anti-Hero hitmaker.