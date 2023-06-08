Drake caught off-gurad on livestream snafu

Drake reacted shock to the discovery

Drake went viral on social media when his card was declined as he tried to gift $500 to a fan on livestream.

The Grammy winner was partnered with the Stake, a betting company where he would dole out $1 million to fans on a livestream event.



However, the Rich Flex rapper card got declined during livestream.

"Bro! Embarrassing," Drake told rapper Lil Yachty, who was also present in the livesteam.

Meanwhile, on social media, one fan commented on the clip: "Drake's card just got declined on stream."

Further, the Canadian rapper raised many eyebrows with his ridiculously large bets when he got involved with Stake, a betting company, in December 2021.

One such example was his loss of $1 million betting on the Argentina in 2022 World Cup final with France, as per The Independent.

Despite betting on the winning team, Drake lost the gamble on a technicality basis, i.e., the team will win in 90 minutes.