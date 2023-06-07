Taylor Swift finds love again after ending month-long fling with Matty Healy?

Taylor Swift is seemingly moving on to her next ‘Lover’ after her brief whirlwind fling with Matty Healy.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker, 33, is now being linked to Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, 25, after they were allegedly spotted together at a bar in Arkansas, via Seventeen Magazine.

The news comes merely days after reports emerged of split between the Karma singer and The 1975 frontman, following a month-long romance.

Meanwhile, the NBA player has been in the headlines for the past few months for his performance.

According to the outlet, the 25-year-old scored 23 points in his first career playoff game, which helped his team upset the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the Western Conference series. He went on to have a successful stint in the NBA playoffs before his team was ultimately defeated by the Denver Nuggets.

While there has been no confirmation nor hints of a potential brewing romance, Austin’s brother Spencer Reaves was quick to comment on his sibling’s alleged love interest.

On Twitter, Spencer, 27, who is a basketball player himself, quote tweeted the news and added a slew of laughing emojis.

Swift and Healy were first linked in last month when Healy was spotted at the Nashville stop of Swift’s Eras Tour. That same weekend, the duo was photographed together, followed by multiple cosy and discreet outings.

News broke that the pair had “rekindled” their decade-old romance with a source telling the Sun, the pair is “madly in love.”

While the pair never confirmed the romance, an insider cited by People Magazine revealed that the two were “not exclusive” and just “always having fun.”