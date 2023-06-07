USAID allocates $16.4m for Pakistan's flood recovery efforts

A representational image of displaced people living in makeshift tents without protection from mosquitoes. — AFP/File

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has pledged $16.4 million in assistance to Pakistan to aid the victims of the devastating floods that occurred in 2022.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman declared the provision of additional development and humanitarian aid, emphasising its aim to bolster the resilience of the affected communities in Sindh, Pakistan.

The floods wreaked havoc across the nation, impacting an estimated 33 million individuals and causing immense damage to infrastructure, crops, livelihoods, and livestock. Recognising the urgent need for support, the allocated funds are intended to reach over 20 million people affected by the floods, providing crucial aid for their recovery, risk reduction, and resilience-building.

The assistance package will address the escalating concerns of food insecurity, malnutrition, and disease prevention. Additionally, the funding will enable humanitarian partners to furnish nutritious food to mothers and children, assist families in reconstructing local infrastructure to shield against future disasters and enhance protection services to prevent gender-based violence and aid survivors.

In response to the calamitous monsoon rains and subsequent floods that struck Pakistan in mid-2022, USAID promptly dispatched a Disaster Assistance Response Team to spearhead the humanitarian response. Collaborating with partners, including the US Department of Defense, an air bridge operation was effectively executed, facilitating the delivery of nearly 630 metric tons of life-saving relief supplies to Pakistan.

Highlighting the United States' commitment to supporting Pakistan, the USAID agency emphasised that it has been one of the largest contributors, disbursing over $200 million in humanitarian and development aid since the catastrophic floods of 2022. The United States remains steadfast in standing alongside the people of Pakistan as they recuperate from the far-reaching impacts of this historic natural disaster.