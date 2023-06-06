Riley Keough gets candid about yearning for ‘normal life’ during younger years

Riley Keough opened up about how being born in a famous family impacted her future life decisions.

In an interview with The Wrap, Keough, who starred as the titular character in Amazon Prime’s limited series, Daisy Jones & the Six, revealed that she deliberately strayed far away from mainstream roles.



It wasn’t super conscious, but there’s part of me that values having a normal life,” the actress, 33, told the outlet.

“You know, I grew up in a very not private life. My whole childhood was very public. My family in the ’90s was very much in the public eye, and things were really difficult in the sense of not being able to live normally,” she continued.

“Lots of paparazzi and security. I cherished the idea that I could potentially have the opportunity to go to the grocery store and do normal things, and I realised that I was able to have that. I’m not born into fame in the way my mother was, you know?”

Keough is the daughter of late musician, Lisa Marie Presley, and the granddaughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla.

However, when the part for Daisy Jones popped up, Keough was determined to land the role despite the troubled circumstances she was going through.

“I have Lyme disease, and the sickest I’ve ever been was probably the year we filmed ‘Daisy Jones,’” she said. “And I’d also lost my brother, so emotionally and physically I was feeling totally overwhelmed. [The disease] makes basic things like getting out of bed and going on a walk challenging.”