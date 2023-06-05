 
Murtaza Wahab picked as PPP's Karachi mayor candidate

If successful, Wahab will need to get elected as UC in six months to retain mayorship

By Web Desk
June 05, 2023

Sindh Government spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab addresses a press conference at Sindh Assembly building in Karachi, on May 12, 2023. — PPI
Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has been picked as the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) mayoral candidate for Karachi, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro announced Monday.

