Bruce Willis made family cry after he held granddaughter for first time

Bruce Willis fell in love with his new-born granddaughter instantly after he held her for the first time amid his battle with Dementia.

The Sixth Sense star made his family emotional after he embraced the child of his daughter Rumer Willis, an insider revealed to In Touch Weekly.

As the Willis’ family goes through a difficult period due to actor’s health battle, Rumer’s daughter has brought happiness for the whole clan.

The insider revealed that Rumer teared up after she saw her father “lit up” when he held her baby girl, Louetta Isely Thomas Willis, for the first time

"Rumer knew when she was pregnant that this was a special time, not just for her, but for her dad, too," the source revealed, noting Bruce "lit up when he held little Lou."

"It was such an emotional moment — so many feelings. Rumer was in tears," the insider revealed. "There wasn’t a dry eye in the room. It was beautiful and bittersweet."

Speaking of the actor’s disease and how the family has been coping with his declining health, the insider said, "Bruce’s health battle has been very difficult for everyone.”

“But meeting his first grandchild brought the entire family even that much closer," the source said. "Rumer couldn't wait — she brought the baby to her dad right away."

"It felt as if Bruce had received a boost of energy," the insider said. "He didn't say this, but it's like his granddaughter gave him a reason to fight even harder.”

“The power of pure love in that moment was very intense,” the outlet shared of the special moment. “Everyone felt it."

Concluding, the source said that Bruce Willis “fell in love” with Lou “instantly," adding, "She's like an angel from heaven."