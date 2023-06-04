Holly Willoughby shares 'Strawberry Moon' snap with a message amid Phillip Schofield scandal

Holly Willoughby has shared a cryptic message ahead of her "This Morning" return where the show presenter will make an 'honest and personal statement' after her co-star Phillip Schofield's affair scandal.



The 42-year-old on Sunday uploaded a picture of the 'Strawberry Moon' on her wellness page Wylde Moon page alongside words urging others to 'maintain a positive perspective'.



Holly's full post on her Wylde Moon page read: "This Full 'Strawberry' Moon in Sagittarius brings with it a zest for life. The guiding influence of this fire sign combined with Jupiter encourages you to maintain a positive perspective and to tune into your finest qualities."



The star is set to address the departure of Schofield, who recently admitted he had lied about an affair with a younger male colleague, as she returns to the programme on Monday.

It comes after it was revealed that This Morning is to introduce format changes including 'heavy vetting' of public callers to protect presenters from outbursts over the Phil scandal, as Holly prepares to return to the sofa in the upcoming show.



Production staff will take on the important role of screening callers, as audience interaction segments are also to be paused to avoid any abuse being sent towards presenters.

Holly will be accompanied by former guest host Josie Gibson to mark a permanent change to the line-up as viewers face an altered show, with fewer opportunities to feel included by live presenters. It was also reported today that Holly is being courted by other network's bosses as they look to lure her away from ITV.