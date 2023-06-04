WATCH: Dog holds Guinness World Record for longest tongue

A dog from Louisiana, US was announced Sunday as the new Guinness World Record holder for the world’s longest tongue among living dogs, measuring longer than a soda can at 12.7cm long.



The Labrador/German shepherd mix dog named Zoey claimed the title for the longest tongue after a veterinarian measured from the tip of her snout to the tip of her tongue, NDTV reported.

The record was previously held by Bisbee, whose tongue estimates at 9.49cm.

Sadie and Drew Williams, the owners of Zoey who brought her home when she was six weeks old, said that her tongue frequently stuck out of her mouth when she was a puppy.

The owners thought she would "grow into it," but as time went on, people began to comment on how long her tongue was."

"We got Zoey when she was only six weeks old, and in the first-ever picture we have of her, she has her tongue sticking out," Mrs Williams told Guinness World Records.

"It would be slobbering all over the place. So sometime last year we took her to the vet and measured her tongue," noted Williams.

The owners underlined that Zoey likes outdoor visits, chasing squirrels, car rides, and canal swimming. However, she does not like baths.

They also said their Zoey is popular with the neighbours.

"Every now and then, while we're out taking her on a walk, people will come up to her and want to pet her. We'll warn them ahead of time, 'Hey, she's friendly but she might slobber on you,' and every now and then she will, and they'll have a big slobber mark on their black pants," Drew Williams said.