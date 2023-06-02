Mexico police discover 45 bags of human remains in Guadalajara

Forensic experts work with several bags of human remains extracted from the bottom of a ravine by a helicopter. — AFP/File

A total of 45 bags carrying human remains matching those of seven missing call centre staff have been found by authorities in Guadalajara, Mexico.

According to the state prosecutor's office in the Mexican state of Jalisco, the bags containing human remains were discovered in a ravine.

The Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office that is investigating the deaths said it possesses preliminary information that the body parts match the physical characteristics of some of the young people missing from the call centre.

Previously, seven call centre employees were reported missing between May 20 and 22 in the metropolitan area of ​​Guadalajara, in western Mexico, CNN reported.

According to Luis Joaqun Méndez Ruíz, a Jalisco prosecutor, they found the human remains inside bags thrown on a property with a very steep slope.

The Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences is working with the families of those missing to determine the identification of the human remains and has yet to determine the number of victims and their identities.

Recently, the country has been dealing with widespread disappearances, with more than 100,000 Mexicans and migrants still missing.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that Mexico is a safer country than the United States in March following the kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico, which resulted in the deaths of two of them.

Still, in some sections of Mexico, especially in border regions, kidnapping and human trafficking are common, and Mexico's overall homicide rate is among the highest in the world.