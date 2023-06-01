WhatsApp to roll out 'Updates' tab feature

The picture shows the WhatsApp logo. — AFP/File

Meta-owned WhatsApp, which is used by millions of users worldwide to talk and share data, is releasing a new update for users.

According to WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging app announced Thursday that it was releasing the first version of the new Updates tab.

WhatsApp is rolling out the new update for some lucky beta testers by submitting it through the TestFlight beta Program.

— WaBetaInfo

The Updates tab is home for status and channels on WhatsApp. The status tab was redesigned and is now called "Updates".

The channels are currently under development and not a part of the Updates, hence, this is being referred to as the first version of the Updates tab.

This update includes a few changes which include a different section for the muted status updates. Moreover, it also provides a shortcut for the privacy settings which has been moved to the same menu.

There is another shortcut that allows you to create status updates. It can be found within the menu that pops up when you tap the plus icon at the top of the screen.

The initial part of this Updates tab would allow users to get used to the changes as channels will also be a part of this section in the future. In addition, there will be changes in the way how status updates are displayed "as they are arranged in a horizontal row instead of a vertical list".

WhatsApp will roll out this feature to more users in the coming weeks.