Supreme Court should be consulted before legislation regarding judiciary: CJP

An undated image of the Supreme Court of Pakistan building. — Supreme Court website

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said Thursday that the apex court should be taken into confidence by the federal government regarding legislation related to the judiciary.

The CJP's remarks came during the court's proceeding over the various petitions challenging the constitutionality of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 — a law aiming to clip the CJP's suo moto powers.

An eight-member larger bench of the apex court — headed by CJP Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed — heard the petitions.

This is a developing story and will be uploaded soon...