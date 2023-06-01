Ben Stokes' aggressive approach puts Test cricket in the spotlight. Twitter

England captain Ben Stokes expressed his confidence in the future of Test cricket as he prepares to lead his side in the upcoming Ashes series against Australia.

Stokes, who has been a vocal advocate for the longest format of the game, acknowledged the rapid changes taking place in cricket but believes that both T20 and Test cricket can coexist successfully.

He highlighted the positive impact of T20 cricket in attracting new fans and players to the sport and emphasised the value of T20 in enhancing the appeal of Test cricket. Stokes also acknowledged the excitement surrounding the build-up to the Ashes series and the potential for high-scoring matches, expressing his belief that anything is possible with the right mindset and backing.

Under Stokes' leadership and the influence of head coach Brendon McCullum, England has adopted an aggressive approach to Test cricket, dubbed 'Bazball' after McCullum's nickname. The team has experienced significant success, winning 10 out of 12 matches since Stokes and McCullum took over last year. They have challenged conventional Test thinking by posting impressive scores, such as their 506-4 on the opening day in Rawalpindi during a series win in Pakistan.

Stokes also discussed his own preparation for the upcoming Ashes series, revealing that he had spent time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Chennai Super Kings. Although he had limited game time, Stokes viewed his stint as valuable for working on his batting and managing his workload. He highlighted the importance of ensuring his knee is in good condition, enabling him to play a full role with both bat and ball against Australia.