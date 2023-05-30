Holly Willoughby quitting This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has left fans guessing about her future with the show as she removed mentions of This Morning from her social media accounts amid Phillip Schofield controversy.



Willoughby fueled rumours of her exit from the ITV show as she completely altered her Twitter and Instagram biographies despite her planned return to the network.

Holly's future on the programme has been in doubt following her dramatic fallout with friend and co-host Phillip Schofield despite being the lead presenter.

Schofield, 61, admitted that he had lied about a relationship with a much younger male employee, despite previously telling Holly, 42, it was just a rumour.



Holly had reportedly began to distance herself from Schofield following his dramatic exit from This Morning, she also took an extended break but is expected to return on Monday, June 5.



Willoughby claims: 'User who fakes friendships and ignores team'.

The TV personality's bio now reads: "Broadcaster. Founder @wyldemoon. Brand ambassador for Marks & Spencer and Garnier."

There are speculations that Willoughby won't stay long on the show and would soon quit This Morning due to her best friend Schofield's shocking revelations about his affair with a young man.

However, a source close to Holly has explained to the Mirror that the presenter has no plans to leave This Morning.