Lewis Capaldi delights crowd with impromptu Taylor Swift cover at Big Weekend Festival

Lewis Capaldi surprised fans at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend festival in Scotland by seamlessly transitioning from his hit "Before You Go" into a brief acoustic rendition of Taylor Swift's "Love Story."

The crowd enthusiastically joined in and sang along to the chorus.

This is not the first time Capaldi has covered a Taylor Swift song, as he previously performed his own version as a surprise guest during a concert with The 1975 in Newcastle, England.

Capaldi has expressed his desire to collaborate with Taylor Swift, and these shoutouts may be his way of catching her attention.

Capaldi headlined the festival, sharing the stage with artists like The 1975, The Jonas Brothers, Raye, Jess Glynne, Mimi Webb, Anne-Marie, Zara Larsson, and Niall Horan. Horan and Capaldi have a longstanding friendship, with Horan being an early supporter of Capaldi's music.